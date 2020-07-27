Community Health Plan of Washington partners with tech firm to connect members with social services

Washington state non-profit Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) announced a new partnership with tech firm Unite Us as a part of a broader community-building enterprise with Kaiser Permanente, WAServes and HealthierHere.

CHPW clinics are located in Lynnwood at 4111 194th St. S.W. and in Edmonds at 23320 Highway 99.

The Unite Us platform creates a single space where CHPW can connect its members to local health, human and social service organizations to address their broader health needs and better improve health outcomes. CHPW’s social services and care management staff can follow members’ care from health care providers to community agencies to ensure care is being delivered and that gaps in care between health and social needs are closed.

“At CHPW, we believe in the power of community and that working to address all aspects of a person’s health in that larger context helps to achieve the best results for our members,” said Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington/Community Health Network of Washington. “We’re proud to continuously innovate in our approach to closing the gaps in care, and especially excited to be the first Medicaid (Apple Health) managed care plan in Washington whose members will benefit from Unite Us’ seamless care coordination.”

According to a CHPW announcement, staff works to support members’ needs around the social determinants of health as an integral part of their overall health care. Social determinants of health, or the conditions in which people are born, live, grow, work, and age, can drive as much as 80% of health outcomes, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.