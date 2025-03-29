Community invited to celebrate Earth Day at Hall Lake Hatchery April 22

The City of Lynnwood Salmon Hatchery and Environmental Education Center invites the community to celebrate Earth Day at the Hall Lake Hatchery, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 22.

During the all-ages event, the hatchery will be releasing some of the salmon being raised this year and also showcasing other environmental demonstration.

RSVPs are required to Golden Grutter, surface water engineering technician, via email or by calling 425-670-5245.