Clothes For Kids, which supplies free school wardrobes for children in need in the Edmonds School District, is holding an open house from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at their facility, located at 16725 52nd Ave. S., Lynnwood.

Community members are invited to stop by for refreshments, tour the facility and learn more about Clothes For Kids from volunteers, staff and board members.

RSVPs are requested at [email protected] or by calling 425-741-6500.