Community invited to learn about school district budget challenges at upcoming meetings

The Edmonds School District is projecting a shortfall of about $18 million for the 2019-2020 school year, and is inviting the community to attend one of the upcoming conversations to hear more and provide input:

March 18 – 6:30 p.m. – Meadowdale High School Library

March 21 – 6:30 p.m. – Lynnwood High School Library

April 16 – 6:30 p.m. – Edmonds Woodway High School Library

April 18 – 6:30 p.m. – Mountlake Terrace High School Library

“We are facing some big challenges with the new funding system for public education in the state of Washington,” the district said an announcement to parents last week. “The last two Legislative Sessions brought significant changes in how school districts receive state revenue, as well as caps and limitations on how we can collect local revenue. All 295 school districts in our state are impacted differently by these variables, but many will be facing significant budget shortfalls.”

You can learn more about funding changes and the district’s budget at bit.ly/ESDBudget19-20.