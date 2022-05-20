Community invited to open dialogue about public safety on May 26

Lynnwood residents are invited to join local leaders in an open dialogue about public safety on Thursday, May 26, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Community members are encouraged to share their concerns and ask questions during this town hall event.

The event is organized by Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby in cooperation with the Lynnwood Police Department, Trinity Lutheran Church and Pastor Hector Garfias-Toledo.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

For more information about the event, contact Councilmember Altamirano-Crosby by email at jcrosby@lynnwoodwa.gov or call 206-850-2329.