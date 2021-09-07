Community invited to provide feedback on Community Justice Center project at Sept. 10 briefing

Community members are invited to attend an online briefing regarding changes to Lynnwood’s Community Justice Center project Friday, Sept 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. Following the presentation, attendees will be allowed time to offer feedback on the project.

The presentation will be hosted by co-chairs of the task force, Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson and State Rep. Lauren Davis, and will be held via Zoom.

The Community Justice Center project includes expanding Lynnwood’s police department, jail and municipal courts. Last month, the Lynnwood City Council voted to delay construction on the project to find ways to incorporate behavioral health resources to the center. A task force was formed — including medical professionals, behavioral health providers, community partners and the city’s new race and social justice coordinator — to consider swapping jail beds for behavioral health beds.

Those who would like to provide feedback on the task force proposal during the meeting can enter their name and ZIP code into the chat feature. Each speaker will be given three minutes. All are welcome to join and listen, but Lynnwood residents specifically are encouraged to do provide feedback.

The presentation can be accessed via Zoom at lynnwoodwa.zoom.us/j/ 86198595871 or by telephone at +1 (253) 215-8782. The meeting’s Webinar ID is 861 9859 5871

The council was also scheduled to discuss the Community Justice Center during its Sept. 7 work session.