Community invited to school district STEM Expo at Mountlake Terrace HS May 1

The community is invited to annual Edmonds School District STEM Expo 2025 from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Mountlake Terrace High School. Students in grades 4-12 from across the school district will share their work in science, technology, engineering and math –from classroom projects and competition entries to STEM club activities

Families, community members and STEM enthusiasts are all invited to attend and support these young innovators. Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.