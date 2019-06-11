Community invited to share ideas for new development at Lynnwood Square

Community members are invited to share ideas during a June 18 open house for what they’d like to see in Northline Village, a new mixed-use development planned for the current Lynnwood Square shopping center near 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West.

Merlone Geier Partners has announced plans to enter into a development agreement with the City of Lynnwood for Northline Village, will include retail, office and residential uses. The development will be located adjacent to Sound Transit’s future Lynnwood City Center light rail station.

An online survey is live now through the end of June (available at www.northlinevillage.com) and the in-person open house is set for 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at the Lynnwood Library – 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

“Our plan builds off the hard work done by the City of Lynnwood through the City Center Sub-Area Plan and Planned Action Ordinance,” said Jamas Gwilliam, vice president for development at Merlone Geier Partners. “With the city’s work to set the stage for this exciting project and Sound Transit’s investment in Lynnwood Link extension, this is a perfect time to begin work on Northline Village and we look forward to hearing from the community about what they would like to see in the project.”

Scheduled to open in 2024, Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension extends light rail intro Snohomish County. Once open, Lynnwood Link will take travelers between Northline Village and Westlake Station in downtown Seattle in just 28 minutes.

In 2004, the City of Lynnwood completed an Environmental Impact Statement for City Center. In 2007, the City adopted the City Center Sub-Area Plan, which envisions this area as “a central business district with pedestrian friendly streets in a park like environment.”

The council issued a Planned Action Ordinance for City Center projects in 2012 and approved a resolution prioritizing City Center development in 2014. Learn more at lynnwoodwa.gov/citycenter.

Merlone GeierPartners owns and manages 16 million square feet of retail on the West Coast, 4.2 million of which is in the Pacific Northwest. Local projects include Shoreline Place, The Town Center at Lake Forest Park, Shoreline Marketplace, Ballinger Village Shopping Center, and Alderwood Plaza.