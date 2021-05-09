Community invited to Tewahedo Church annual festival May 9

The Debre Bisrat St. Gabriel Church and the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church are inviting the Lynnwood community to their annual Debre Bisrat festival at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at the church, located at 19425 36th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The church now occupies the former Masonic Temple, a historic building that has been in Lynnwood for 100 years. You can read more about that building in Betty Gaeng’s November 2018 Looking Back column here.