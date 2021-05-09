Community invited to Tewahedo Church annual festival May 9

The Debre Bisrat St. Gabriel Church and the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church are inviting the Lynnwood community to their annual Debre Bisrat festival at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at the church, located at 19425 36th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.
The church now occupies the former Masonic Temple, a historic building that has been in Lynnwood for 100 years. You can read more about that building in Betty Gaeng’s November 2018 Looking Back column here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.