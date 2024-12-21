Community invited to the Experience Edmonds Education Community Tour

The Edmonds School District is inviting community members to the inaugural Experience Edmonds Education Community Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. This is the first in a continuing series of tours designed to provide an inside look at the district’s schools, programs and initiatives.

During this event, participants will visit Mountlake Terrace High School (MTHS). The tour will be led by MTHS students and will include a presentation on the Edmonds School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program, highlighting the innovative ways the district is preparing students for future careers and opportunities.

The four begins at the district’s Educational Service Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Transportation to and from MTHS will be provided by school bus. A school lunch will be provided to each attendee.

Space is limited, so community members are encouraged to reserve their spot at bit.ly/ESDCommunityTour or contact the Edmonds School District Communications Office at communications@edmonds.wednet.edu.