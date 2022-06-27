Community Justice Center change order, ARPA spending on Lynnwood City Council June 27 agenda

Consideration of a change order for services related to the new Community Justice Center and continued discussion regarding how to spend the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are among the items on the Lynnwood City Council’s agenda for Monday, June 27.

The council is also scheduled to hear proclamations regarding All Are Welcome, Pride Month and Independence Day, as well as a presentation on the Lynnwood Municipal Court.

Other items on the agenda include:

– Confirm of Board of Ethics Candidate Jim Strum and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Candidate Nancy Canales-Montiel

– Approval of ordinances related to the city’s Six-Year Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), both for 2023-2028.

The meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers at 6 p.m. City Council Meetings are available to watch via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, callers dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

You can see the complete agenda here.