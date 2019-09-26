Community Life Center to host mental health community outreach event Oct. 13

The Community Life Center will host a community outreach event Sunday, Oct. 13 on issues surrounding mental health.
The event will run from 10 a.m.-noon. Representatives from industry professional organizations will answer questions and provide help in making resources available to people struggling with anxiety, depression, addition or thoughts of suicide.
Participants include:
- Lahai Health (formerly Puget Sound Christian Clinic)
- Meier Christian Clinic
- Sea Mar Community Health Centers
- Sound Mental Health Awareness Week (MIAW)
- Verdant Health Commission
The event will be hosted by Northwest Church, meeting weekly at the Community Life Center, located at 19820 Scriber Lake Road in Lynnwood.
For more information, contact 425-780-6166 or [email protected]