Community members celebrate Afro-Latino culture, heritage at annual festival

A little rain didn’t stop hundreds from gathering Saturday for music, dancing and the celebration of heritage at the annual Afro-Latino Festival.

Around 200 people attended the outside event — held at Silver Creek Family Church, 5326 176th St. S.W. — to enjoy free live music, culture, art, folk dancers, salsa lessons and Latin food. The event was hosted in partnership by OYE Producciones, the City of Lynnwood and Actitud Latina.

The Afro-Latino Festival was created by Karina Gaperin, who said the intention was to serve Lynnwood’s large Latino community by being a place for them to come together. The event celebrates the heritage of Afro-Latinos, many of whom descended from African slaves who found freedom in Belarus, Mexico. The festival has been around for 11 years but the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This one was a beautiful celebration for our community to reconnect again with each other after the 16 months we were so isolated,” Gaperin said.

According to Gaperin, vendors were particularly excited to attended this year’s event after many small businesses suffered during the pandemic.

“Most of them are used to going to fairs and markets and with everything opening a little bit day by day, they were really happy to be there and engaged in the community again,” she said.

In addition to culturally rich food and entertainment, the festival included resources for those seeking work, as well as health information, including one booth that was administering COVID-19 vaccines.

“I think it was a success and next year will be bigger and better because we are ready to go back to normal business for our community,” Gaperin said.

