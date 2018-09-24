Community members celebrate ribbon cutting of Interurban Trail ‘missing link’

1 of 6

The “missing link” is missing no more.

Officials from the City of Lynnwood and members of the local Cascade Bicycle Club were among the community members gathered Monday afternoon to cut the ribbon at the recently completed Interurban Missing Link.

The Interurban Trail previously had a section missing from 212th Street Southwest to South Lynnwood Park.

The project cost $2.9 million, including $1.5 million in grant money, and included some improvements along nearby areas of 212th Street Southwest.

Though the City of Lynnwood took the lead on the project, it will serve bicycle riders and walkers from the nearby cities of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith said the project was a regional opportunity and represented connectivity. Lynnwood Public Works Director Bill Franz said it is not only a good trail for recreation, but for multi-modal transportation.

“Think about when the light rail comes,” he said.

From 1910 to the late 1930s, the Interurban Trail was home to a trolley that ran from Everett to Seattle. The trail is now a pedestrian and bicycle path.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate