Community members gather to support the U.S. Postal Service

Dozens gathered near the Lynnwood Post Office Saturday to show support for the United States Postal Service.

Around 30 people from Lynnwood and surrounding cities lined 200th Street Southwest and Highway 99 to participate in a nationwide effort sponsored by MoveOn.org while Congress works on a stimulus bill to include funding for the post office.

Earlier this week, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his administration over changes to mail service that could potentially delay the delivery of ballots during the November election.

It’s been reported that 40% of the high-speed, letter-sorting machines used by the postal service in the Puget Sound area were removed earlier this year as part of a wave of cost-cutting measure enacted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The recent changes have sparked a national uproar over the removal of the postal equipment and reductions in retail service hours and worker overtime. In response, DeJoy announced Tuesday he would be putting the initiatives on hold until November.

“The post office is an integral part of the United States infrastructure,” said event organizer Kathy Gill. “We are saying we support the post office and we want this equipment reinstalled.”

Read more in this story from our online news partner The Seattle Times.

–Photos by Cody Sexton