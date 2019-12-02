Community members invited to Dec. 5 school tour with Superintendent McDuffy

Community members are invited to attend school tours with Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy to learn more about the work being done in the district. 

Enjoy a school meal and ride a yellow school bus that begins and ends at the Educational Services Center, located at 20420 68th Ave. W in Lynnwood.

The next tour date is:

Thursday, Dec. 5 – 9 a.m.-noon

The program includes:

  • Breakfast and tour of College Place Middle
  • Madrona K-8 tour

Spanish interpretation will be available. If you’d like additional languages, need any other accommodations or have questions, contact Oscar Halpert, halperto@edmonds.wednet.edu or 425-431-7045.

