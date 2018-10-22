Community members invited to first ESD School Superintendent tour Nov. 8

All are invited to join Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy on the first of four school tour opportunities this school year, set for Thursday, Nov. 8 from noon-3 p.m.

All tours begin and end in the Boardroom – Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Avenue West, Lynnwood.

The program includes:

Light lunch and fistrict update;

School buses taking attendees to visit Edmonds Heights K-12, Scriber Lake High School, and VOICE Program, where you will meet students, principals, and teachers.

Spanish interpretation will be available. If you’d like additional languages, need any other accommodations or have questions, contact Oscar Halpert, [email protected] or 425-431-7045.

Here are the remaining dates for the Superintendent’s Community School Tours 2018-19: