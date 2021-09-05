Community members invited to help create birthday kits for foster children

Area residents are invited to participate in a community service project to create birthday kits for Western Washington foster children.

The goal is to make 365 birthday packages through the Friends of Youth charity. Between now and Sept. 22, community members are invited to help donate birthday celebration items in one of two ways: at on-site donation boxes in the entranceways of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (17321 44th Ave. W.) and St. Hilda & St. Patrick Episcopal Church (15224 52nd Ave. W.), or via an online wish list at brighterdaysarehere.com. The event website will be updated as other donation sites become available, and also has a list of suggested items you can contribute.

Then on Sept. 25, all are invited to help assemble the kits at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other activities — including food, yard games and areas for children and teenagers — are also planned. Local government mandates effective on that date to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will be observed.

For more information, visit brighterdaysarehere.com, or contact Tyler Nebeker at 425- 954-6763.