Community members provide feedback so city can ‘Budget for Outcomes’

Making sure the City of Lynnwood’s budget process reflects the values and concerns of its residents was the goal of a Budgeting for Outcomes meeting sponsored by the city Monday night, June 4.

Approximately two dozen attendees gathered in the Lynnwood Convention Center to help brainstorm ways to use funds allocated to reach five main outcomes. The workshop was an open event with a brief overview and welcome, then became a workshop in which attendees circulated among stations showcasing five priorities and talking about how the city could meet them.

The workshop was one more step in the second year of implementing the “Budgeting for Outcomes” strategy adopted by the city council in 2017. “Traditionally, government budgets have focused on the resources needed to deliver services–but it is very difficult for the general public to engage in those deliberations,” Corbitt Loch, senior manager of strategic planning, explained in an interview following the meeting.“[The budgeting for outcomes approach] focuses upon the services, programs and projects as perceived and received by the citizens.”

The five outcomes were spelled out on poster boards around the room. These five priorities were taken from a longer list of priorities because they “represent a blend of our department directors’ critical analysis and visionary thinking, and are consistent with the City’s more-general Community Vision,” Loch said.

Those who came to the meeting were welcomed by Mayor Nicola Smith, who introduced the collaborative style of the event. “Tonight we want to hear from you, we want to hear about your priorities,” she said.

Lynnwood City Council President Benjamin Goodwin echoed Smith’s welcome. “The city council is dedicated to making sure the upcoming budget reflects your values and concerns,” he said.

Attendees were given context and information about projects already in the works through a packet, map and infographic. Director of Economic Development David Kleitsch provided an overview of the idea behind many of the projects outlined on the map. The main theme was that these projects address the growth of Lynnwood. “We are no longer a bedroom community,” Kleitsch said. These projects “accommodate that growth in a way that doesn’t penalize those that live there,” he added.

Groups then broke off to the five stations, each with a poster board spelling out a priority and the questions surrounding it. These priorities are desired outcomes that contribute to the city’s mission: “To be a regional model for a sustainable, vibrant community with engaged citizens and an accountable government.” The priorities are “the bridge between all these long-range plans we have, and the two-year budget,” Loch told attendees.

To learn more about the city’s budget, click here to visit the city’s Budget and Finance webpage.

–Story and photos by Mardy Harding