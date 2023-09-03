Community organizations to be showcased during Lynnwood Chamber lunch meeting Sept. 20

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce during its Wednesday, Sept. 20 luncheon meeting will be showcasing some of the organizations that are making a difference in Lynnwood.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
Cost is $35 for chamber members and $40 for non-members. You can register here.
