Community pitches in to fund, install new playground equipment at Lynndale Elementary

Lynndale Elementary has new playground equipment, thanks to the community who pitched in to raise money and help install it. The school celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 12.

Lynndale families worked to raise a record amount of money for this playground addition, the Edmonds School District said. The school also applied for and received grant money that, combined with the response from the community, was enough to purchase the new play structure.

Community involvement went beyond funding; on install day, almost 50 volunteers assisted throughout the day.