Community poetry open mic with recycling theme Jan. 13

The City of Lynnwood and Waste Management invite you to participate in a virtual community poetry open mic with a recycling theme on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Craft a poem about what recycling means to you and share it during the Zoom event (in any language). The first 12 people who sign up to read their original poems will receive a $50 Visa e-gift card (must read during the event to receive the prize). Sign up here. If you have questions, email Melinda Molina MMolina@cplusc.com

Or just attend and hear everyone’s poem, and you can enter the raffle for one of two $200 Visa e-gift cards.

Learn. more at www.facebook.com/events/329459455272996.