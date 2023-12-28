Community presentations in January for 2024 school construction bond, levy

Posted: December 28, 2023 9
Photo courtesy Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District is asking voters to consider a $594 million school construction bond and a $120 million replacement levy in a Feb. 13 special election and has scheduled a series of community meetings in January so the community can learn more:

  • 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3
    Edmonds School District Office
  • 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11
    Mountlake Terrace Public Library
  • 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18
    Mountlake Terrace High School Library

Here’s a summary of what’s before voters:

Proposition 1: School Construction Bond
$594 million

  • Replace four of the district’s oldest schools
    • College Place Elementary (1969)
    • College Place Middle (1970)
    • Oak Heights Elementary (1967)
    • Westgate Elementary (1958)
  • Build an additional middle school
    Middle school would switch to a sixth- through eighth-grade model across the district beginning with the 2028-29 school year. This model aligns with educational standards and expands academic options for sixth graders, the district said.
  • Fund capital improvement projects
    • Improve safety, security and accessibility
    • Maintain buildings
    • Upgrade tracks and fields

Proposition 2: Replacement Technology/Capital Levy
$30 million each year for four years

  • Technology resources
    • Chromebooks for each student
    • Staff technology training
    • Enhance cybersecurity
  • Capital projects
    • Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades
    • Other site and building improvements

The district says it structured the proposed bond and levy to maintain a consistent tax rate for the community. “Voters decide on a fixed amount for both the bond and the levy, not a tax rate. Both measures are capped at the total dollar amount,” the district said.

You can find more information, including frequently asked questions and cost information, on the levy webpage: bit.ly/2024ESDBondLevy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME