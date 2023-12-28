Community presentations in January for 2024 school construction bond, levy

The Edmonds School District is asking voters to consider a $594 million school construction bond and a $120 million replacement levy in a Feb. 13 special election and has scheduled a series of community meetings in January so the community can learn more:
- 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3
Edmonds School District Office
- 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11
Mountlake Terrace Public Library
- 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18
Mountlake Terrace High School Library
Here’s a summary of what’s before voters:
Proposition 1: School Construction Bond
$594 million
- Replace four of the district’s oldest schools
- College Place Elementary (1969)
- College Place Middle (1970)
- Oak Heights Elementary (1967)
- Westgate Elementary (1958)
- Build an additional middle school
Middle school would switch to a sixth- through eighth-grade model across the district beginning with the 2028-29 school year. This model aligns with educational standards and expands academic options for sixth graders, the district said.
- Fund capital improvement projects
- Improve safety, security and accessibility
- Maintain buildings
- Upgrade tracks and fields
Proposition 2: Replacement Technology/Capital Levy
$30 million each year for four years
- Technology resources
- Chromebooks for each student
- Staff technology training
- Enhance cybersecurity
- Capital projects
- Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades
- Other site and building improvements
The district says it structured the proposed bond and levy to maintain a consistent tax rate for the community. “Voters decide on a fixed amount for both the bond and the levy, not a tax rate. Both measures are capped at the total dollar amount,” the district said.
You can find more information, including frequently asked questions and cost information, on the levy webpage: bit.ly/2024ESDBondLevy
