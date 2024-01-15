Community presentations Jan. 18 and 25 on school construction bond, levy — plus a school tour Jan. 22

The Edmonds School District is asking voters to consider a $594 million school construction bond and a $120 million replacement levy in a Feb. 13 special election and has scheduled a series of community meetings in January so the community can learn more. The remaining meetings are:

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18

Mountlake Terrace High School Library, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 – This presentation will be in Spanish

Edmonds School District Office, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

School tour at 5:30 p.m Monday, Jan. 22

The community is invited to College Place Middle School, 7501 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, for a tour of the building. This tour is in response to community members requesting to see a school that is part of the proposed 2024 School Construction Bond.

Here’s a summary of what’s before voters:

Proposition 1: School Construction Bond

$594 million

Replace four of the district’s oldest schools

College Place Elementary (1969)

College Place Middle (1970)

Oak Heights Elementary (1967)

Westgate Elementary (1958)

Build an additional middle school

Middle school would switch to a sixth- through eighth-grade model across the district beginning with the 2028-29 school year. This model aligns with educational standards and expands academic options for sixth graders, the district said.

Fund capital improvement projects

Improve safety, security and accessibility

Maintain buildings

Upgrade tracks and fields

Proposition 2: Replacement Technology/Capital Levy

$30 million each year for four years

Technology resources

Chromebooks for each student

Staff technology training

Enhance cybersecurity

Capital projects

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades

Other site and building improvements

The district says it structured the proposed bond and levy to maintain a consistent tax rate for the community. “Voters decide on a fixed amount for both the bond and the levy, not a tax rate. Both measures are capped at the total dollar amount,” the district said.



You can find more information, including frequently asked questions and cost information, on the levy webpage: bit.ly/2024ESDBondLevy