Community rallies to support Lynnwood police dog diagnosed with cancer

The public is rallying behind a Lynnwood police dog after he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Lynnwood Police Department K-9 Earl — a 7-year-old German shepherd — was diagnosed with non-pigmented melanoma a few months ago, when a mass was discovered on his gums. Once word spread that Earl was facing costly medical expenses, community members were ready to help.

“We’ve had a huge outpouring of support from the public,” said Lynnwood Police Sgt. Joseph Dickinson, who is overseeing Earl’s treatment plan.

Earl is one of four police dogs assigned to the department, and Dickinson said that ensuring he receives the best available treatment to make a full recovery is the department’s top priority.

According to Dickinson, the cancer was caught in the early stages and Earl is currently undergoing immunotherapy. A portion of his treatments is covered by insurance that the department has for each police dog.

Depending on the treatment method, Dickinson said the department is looking at spending between $5,000 to $15,000. Should the treatment exceed $10,000, the department would need approval from City of Lynnwood officials to receive additional funding. In addition to insurance, Dickinson said that the department has a reserve set aside in the event a replacement dog is needed.

“We’re going to spend whatever it takes to get (Earl) healthy,” he said.

On average, Dickinson said a K-9 unit can cost the department between $8,000 and $9,000, and the added personnel time and training that goes into ensuring a dog is ready for duty can be upward of $90,000.

“Investment in these dogs is huge,” he said. “So it behooves us to keep the dogs happy and healthy.”

The department does not currently have any plans to replace Earl, though he may be taken off duty for the duration of his radiation treatments.

According to Dickinson, the department is continuing to explore different methods of treatment, but radiation is a likely next step and is anticipated to be the most expensive part of Earl’s care.

“We’re not excluding any possibilities because we want to take a holistic approach and get the best treatment available,” he said.

Though the department is accepting donations for dog purchases, training and equipment beyond the scope of departmental purchases, Dickinson stressed that they are not actively seeking donations for Earl. Any contributions made to the department would supplement the program that is already in place and be used to cover the initial cost of treatment while the department navigates the appropriate channels.