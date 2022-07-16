Community Recovery Center construction contract on Lynnwood council July 18 work session agenda

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled at its Monday, July 18 work session to talk about the construction contract for the Community Recovery Center, receive a briefing on the city’s Complete Streets ordinance and continue its discussions for ways to use the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

In addition, the council is set to discuss proposed items for the biennial budget.

The meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers starting at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

You can see the complete July 18 meeting agenda.