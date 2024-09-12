Community remembers 9/11 during Edmonds ceremony

More than 60 community members, firefighters, police, other first responders and government officials gathered Wednesday morning at Edmonds Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park adjacent to the downtown Edmonds fire station to pause, remember the horrific events of 9/11, and honor those who lost their lives that day.

“It was 23 years ago today, Sept. 11, 2001, that hijackers took control of four commercial aircraft and deliberately flew them into pre-determined targets including the New York World Trade Center and the Pentagon,” said retired firefighter Dave “Bronco” Erickson, master of ceremonies for the event. “That day at 8:46 a.m. American Airlines flight 11, the first to reach its target, hit the north tower. Less than half an hour later, United flight 175 struck the south tower, followed at 9:45 by United flight 77 crashing into the Pentagon. The fourth aircraft, United flight 93, went down in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers tried to re-take control of the plane – all passengers, crew members and terrorists perished.

“Firefighters, police and EMS workers rushed into both World Trade Center towers to save lives, evacuate victims and suppress fires,” Erickson continued. “By 10:28 a.m. both towers had fallen, claiming almost 3,000 lives in just two hours.”

Erickson went on to relate that in the immediate wake of the tragedy, firefighters and volunteers spent months sifting through debris to recover the remains of victims and coworkers. As each body was recovered, work paused while it was escorted off site by a solemn procession of New York Fire Department personnel.

To honor and remember all victims, the firefighters of Local 1828 acquired a one-ton steel beam from the wreckage of the Twin Towers, which is now the centerpiece of the Edmonds Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park. The beam sits on a five-sided base recalling the Pentagon, and is flanked by two glass walls representing the Twin Towers and containing 3,000 individual crystal panels honoring those who perished on that day. Among the clear panels are 343 red and 66 blue ones in honor of the firefighters and police who died in the line of duty. The grassy lawn recalls the field in Shanksville.

“May you find solace and contemplation here,” Erickson concluded, “and never forget those who passed in the line of duty. Our firefighters are the best of what humanity has to offer. They do not care because they are firefighters – they are firefighters because they care.”

Erickson was followed by Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen.

“Like most of you here today, the images of that day are seared in my memory,” said Rosen. “That day we saw the worst of human nature and almost immediately the best of human potential. We were reminded of how vulnerable we are, and at the same time of how resilient we are.

“And it wasn’t just Americans,” he continued. “Citizens from 115 countries also died that day. But regardless of our origins or what language our grandparents spoke, on that day we became a united people, bonded in spirit, sadness and patriotism. On that day voices were silenced, futures were silenced, hearts were broken – and we were reminded how temporary, how fragile, how precious life is – and that we only borrow the ones we love. So today, I ask you to remember those we love and care for – and please let them know today because tomorrow is uncertain. Don’t let the words go unspoken.”

The ceremony concluded with Amazing Grace performed on the bugle by Officer Debbie Dawson.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel