Community survey: County seeks input on hazard mitigation plan

The City of Lynnwood, in partnership with the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management, seeks input from residents through the county’s 2025 hazard ranking survey to help create a countywide hazard mitigation plan.

Lynnwood residents are encouraged to provide city-specific input on hazards, activities and projects the mitigation plan should prioritize.

The information provided can help the county identify what matters to most to residents in each city to “reduce the loss of life and damage to property by lessening the impact of disasters before they occur,” the county’s website reads.

The survey is available here.

For additional information or to provide comment, email DEMPlanning@snoco.org.

