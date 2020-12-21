Community Transit announces Christmas and New Year’s Day service

Community Transit will operate regular service on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The transit agency will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Thursday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Thursday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Snohomish County local bus, Swift and DART service: Regular schedule.

Snohomish County commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: Regular schedule.

Customer Care phone lines: Open limited hours:

o 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Dec. 24)

o 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (Dec. 31)

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Open limited hours:

o 7 a.m.-5 p.m. (Dec. 24)

o 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Dec. 31)

Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas) and Friday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

Snohomish County local bus, Swift and DART service: Sunday schedule.

Snohomish County commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District: No service.

Sound Transit buses from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule.

Customer Care phone lines: Closed

RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: Closed

Community Transit and Sound Transit buses will operate regular weekday schedules during the rest of the week. Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.