Community Transit board approves plan to engage communities on service impacts

The Community Transit Board of Directors has approved a three-year plan that addresses how the agency engages minority and low-income populations.

Community Transit provides bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County.

According to a Community Transit news release, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 states that, “No person in the United States shall, on the grounds of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” Federal legislation defines “minority populations,” and the agency uses this definition for Title VI compliance.

As a recipient of Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds, Community Transit is required to have a Title VI program that addresses how the agency engages minority and low-income populations in its service district on potential changes to service, including fare policies. The program is updated and submitted to the FTA every three years based on input from the public and analysis of transit services.

Community Transit meets FTA objectives by promoting actions that:

Ensure the level and quality of transportation service is provided without regard to race, color, or national origin.

Identify and address disproportionately high impacts, and/or adverse effects of transit services, programs and activities on minority populations and low-income populations.

Promote the full and fair participation of all affected populations in transportation decision making.

Prevent the denial, reduction, or delay in benefits related to services, programs and activities that help minority populations or low-income populations.

Ensure meaningful access to programs and activities by persons with Limited English Proficiency (LEP).

Community Transit’s 2022-2025 Title VI Program is available online at communitytransit.org/title6.