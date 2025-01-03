Community Transit Board approves sustainability policy

The Community Transit Board of Directors Thursday approved a sustainability policy and authorized the CEO to implement a five-year Sustainability Action Plan.

The agency said in a news release that its holistic approach to sustainability involves protecting the environment, and goes further by also fostering economic stewardship and providing for the wellbeing of customers, community members, and employees.

“Our mission is to serve our community by giving people convenient, affordable and environmentally-friendly options for getting around,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “The Sustainability Action Plan ensures that sustainability is embedded into every facet of our culture and business, enabling us to contribute to a healthier, more connected and economically vibrant region.”

According to the news release, the Sustainability Action Plan creates goals that will be renewed every five years. Community Transit will report annually on accomplishments from the previous year. Community Transit said it is already making significant strides toward its sustainability goals, including:

– Transitioning to a Zero Emissions Fleet: Reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

– Using R99 Diesel Fuel: Employing a lower-impact interim fueling solution during the transition to zero emissions.

– Long-Range Financial Planning: Ensuring sustainable operations and infrastructure investments.

– Workforce Sustainability Initiatives: Enhancing recruitment and retention to support a strong, engaged workforce.

For more information about Community Transit’s sustainability initiatives, visit communitytransit.org/sustainability.