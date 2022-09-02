Community Transit board OKs Transit Development Plan

The Community Transit Board of Directors Thursday approved the agency’s 2022-2027 Transit Development Plan (TDP). Among other things, the six-year plan calls for connecting with regional light rail, expanding local bus service, and piloting innovative new transit services.

“The coming of light rail in Snohomish County gives Community Transit a major opportunity to strengthen local service and provide riders with new options that help make public transit an easy choice,” Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz said in an agency-issued news release. “We will see dramatic change over the next few years as new types of public transportation transform the way people travel in and around Snohomish County.”

Key initiatives in the TDP include:

Strengthening local connections: Community Transit says it will provide people with more service, better connections throughout the county, and connections to Lynnwood Link light rail when it opens.

In 2024, the agency will expand its bus rapid transit (BRT) network with the launch of the Swift Orange Line and the extension of the Swift Blue Line to serve the light rail station in Shoreline. Expansion of the Swift Green Line into Bothell and a new Swift Gold Line from Everett to Marysville and Arlington are also planned.

Innovative services: The agency said it is investing in innovative transit services that complement existing bus service. The agency’s microtransit pilot program will launch in Lynnwood this fall. The agency is also working with the communities of Arlington, Darrington and Lake Stevens to develop new transportation pilot programs to help people travel easier in those areas.

Safe, reliable service: The agency also said it is committed to a safe, healthy and equitable environment for riders and employees and has prioritized security initiatives to ensure a welcoming workplace and ride. This includes deploying additional resources during certain hours to provide security presence. As bus service increases, the agency continues to actively recruit bus drivers, maintenance staff and other staff.

Planning for Zero Emissions Vehicles: Community Transit said it will strengthen its commitment to environmental sustainability by studying the feasibility of moving to a zero emissions fleet, and the infrastructure, systems and employee training required to support that transition.

The TDP is a state-mandated report that forecasts revenue and service levels for the next six years and is updated each year. The 2022-2027 TDP is online at communitytransit.org/TDP.