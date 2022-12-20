Community Transit Christmas and New Year’s service schedule

Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays.
Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Monday, Dec. 26 (holiday observed)
- Snohomish County local bus, Swift and DART service: Sunday schedule
- Sound Transit service from Snohomish County, ST Route 512: Sunday schedule
- Customer Care phone lines and the RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: closed
Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)
- Ride for free, no fare collected on all services, including Zip Alderwood Shuttle
- All buses on Saturday schedule
- Times vary by route. Check schedules atcommunitytransit.org/schedules
Sunday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) and Monday, Jan. 2 (holiday observed)
- Snohomish County local bus, Swift and DART service: Sunday schedule
- Sound Transit service from Snohomish County, ST Route 512: Sunday schedule
- Customer Care phone lines and the RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center: closed
