Community Transit holding Oct. 24 job fair

Community Transit is hosting a job fair by the Everett Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24. The agency is looking to hire dozens of new employees before it launches the new Swift Green Line in spring 2019.

Since voters approved a 2015 ballot measure to fund increased transit service in Snohomish County, the agency has hired 300 new employees, mostly bus drivers, to support that expansion. In addition to drivers and mechanics, Community Transit is hiring planners, customer service representatives, and facilities staff, along with other positions.

At the job fair, people can ask questions about the agency and learn tips and tricks for applying and interviewing.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume to the event. They can also learn about the agency’s benefits package. A Community Transit bus will be on-site so applicants can get a feel of what a driver’s “office” is like. Current employees will be on hand to describe a “day in the life” of a driver or mechanic.

The job fair will be held at the Everett Mall Office Park III building at 906 S.E. Everett Mall Way, Suite 450. The building is a block south of the Everett Mall, behind the Applebee’s restaurant. Community Transit has leased this space because it is close to I-5, has plenty of parking and is more accessible than the agency’s operating base headquarters in south Everett.

“We are in an exciting period of growth,” said Community Transit CEO Emmett Heath. “Our continued expansion led us to develop creative and innovative ways to recruit and bring new staff on board to deliver more transit service.”

For those interested in applying to be a driver, visit www.communitytransit.org/Drive4Us. People interested in other positions can visit www.communitytransit.org/Jobs.

For questions about the application process, please contact human resources at 425-348-2315 or[email protected].