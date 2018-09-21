Community Transit: Local bus, DART paratransit fares rising 25 cents on Oct. 1

On Oct. 1, Community Transit’s local bus and DART paratransit fares will increase by 25 cents. Vanpool fares will also increase by an average of 3 percent, or about $14 a van per month.

According to an agency announcement, commuter bus riders into King County will also see some changes, but not fare increases. The distance-based, or zone fare categories will be eliminated, so all King County commuters will pay the same fare. Also, all riders on commuter routes (400 or 800 series routes) will pay the commuter fare even if they are only traveling within Snohomish County. Previously, a rider could pay a local fare on a commuter route if their entire trip was within Snohomish County.

This policy decision to eliminate zone fares is being done by all Puget Sound agencies in preparation for the Next Generation ORCA fare project.

Local bus fares within Snohomish County will increase 25 cents to help keep up with expenses. It is the first increase in local bus fares since 2015, when they were also raised a quarter.

With the increase, adult bus fares will be $2.50; youth fares $1.75 and reduced fares $1.25 for seniors, disabled and Medicaid customers. That fare pays for one bus trip if you pay with cash, or as many trips as you can take within two hours if you use an ORCA fare card.

Community Transit bus fares are evaluated every two years.

Vanpools are agency-sponsored carpools where Community Transit supplies the vehicle. Riders can join a group that commutes to the same workplace or general area. Fares are based on size of the van and trip distance, divided by number of riders.

On Oct. 1, vanpool fares will increase an average of 3 percent, or about $14 a van per month. Vanpool customers can see the new vanpool rate sheet by visiting www.communitytransit.org/Vanpool. Vanpool fares are evaluated annually to help keep pace with inflation.

Service change Sept. 23

In addition to fare changes, new and expanded service will begin this Sunday, Sept. 23. Among the highlights are:

Swift Blue Line (Everett-Shoreline) will run every 10 minutes weekdays from 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Route 109 (Ash Way-Lake Stevens) will serve 99 th Street in Lake Stevens.

Street in Lake Stevens. Route 120 (Canyon Park-Edmonds) will provide 30-minute service from early morning to 6 p.m.

Route 196 (Edmonds-Ash Way) will serve the Lynnwood Transit Center.

Route 413 (Lynnwood-Seattle) will offer midday and later evening service to and from Seattle.

All customers are advised to check their schedules to see if their regular bus trip time has changed.

For more details, visit www.communitytransit.org/NewService.