Community Transit makes schedule changes, offers options with more than 15,000 service hours

Starting March 29, Community Transit will adjust schedule times on most bus routes. The changes allow riders to take advantage of an added 15,000 annual service hours including more earlier morning and later evening service on some routes. Overall, these changes will decrease travel times, improve transit connections and increase access to more locations.

In addition to schedule changes, some bus stops will be removed or added for easier access to local destinations. Riders should also check for bay changes that will affect boarding locations at some transit centers. Transit centers with bay changes include Lynnwood City Center Station, Ash Way Park & Ride, Everett Station and Seaway Transit Center.

Details about Community Transit’s service change are available at communitytransit.org/servicechange.

Preview schedule changes before March 29

Since there will be changes to most bus routes, all riders can prepare now for schedule changes. by going to communitytransit.org and clicking on:

– Maps and schedules – View March 2025 preview schedules for changes to route(s).

– Plan my trip – Enter a start and end location and get schedules, fares and other trip information. Set the departure or arrival time to March 29 or later to see new schedules.

– Rider alerts – Subscribe for real-time email and text updates about route changes.

Riders can also get personalized help with trip planning or request a printed schedule for their route by calling 425-353-7433 or emailing riders@commtrans.org.

With the March service change, Community Transit is improving service as outlined in the agency’s Transit Changes in 2024 & Beyond plan. This continued investment delivers more frequent service and better transit connections, when and where riders need it most. Visit communitytransit.org/transitchanges to learn more about future changes to bus service.

Community Transit provides bus and paratransit service, vanpool and innovative transit options in Snohomish County. The agency is expanding the Swift bus rapid transit network to connect people to light rail, and provide fast, frequent service throughout the county.