Community Transit offering bus service to Evergreen State Fair

During fair hours, all of the following bus routes will take riders straight to the West Gate entrance of the fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds are served by Community Transit Routes 270 and 271. Route 271 operates seven days a week, including holidays, and will offer extra evening trips in both directions during the fair. Buses run every 30 minutes during weekday peak hours and every hour middays, nights and weekends. The last bus will leave the fairgrounds at 11:30 p.m. every night except Labor Day, when the fair closes early.

Route 270 operates Monday through Friday, running every 30 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours, and every hour the rest of the day. Route 270 will operate on regular schedule during the fair.

Bus schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.

Riding the bus is less expensive than parking at the fair. Adult fares (ages 19–64) are $2.50, youth fares (ages 6-18) are $1.75, and reduced fares (seniors age 65+/Disabled/Medicare/ORCA LIFT) are $1.25 with a reduced fare pass.

If you pay by cash, bring exact change. The easiest way to pay is with an ORCA Card, which also provides a two-hour transfer with your ride. Learn more about ORCA at www.communitytransit.org/ORCA.

Masks are required when riding; if you do not have one when you board, the driver will offer you one.

Free parking is available at park & rides throughout Snohomish County.

If you ride Routes 270 and 271, you can park at Everett Station or at the Gold Bar, Snohomish or Sultan park & ride lots. Riders will need to walk out to Avenue D to catch the bus outside the Snohomish Park & Ride.

Many other routes connect to these routes in Everett or Snohomish. Use the online Trip Planner at www.communitytransit.org/TripPlanner or call Customer Service at 425-353-7433 (RIDE) to plan a bus trip.