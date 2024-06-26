Community Transit on Sunday bus schedule for Independence Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Independence Day, Thursday, July 4.

– All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule

– Sound Transit buses: Sunday schedule

– Zip Alderwood Shuttle: Regular operation, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed

Bus schedules are available at communitytransit.org/Schedules. For help planning a trip, visit communitytransit.org/PlanMyTrip or contact Customer Care at 425- -353-RIDE (7433) prior to the holiday.

As Independence Day approaches, Community Transit reminds passengers that fireworks are not allowed on buses or any transit property, including transit centers and park and ride lots.