Community Transit operating on regular schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All Community Transit service, including the Zip Alderwood Shuttle, will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 16.

Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County are also on a regular schedule

Community Transit’s Customer Care is open regular hours:

  • Call center: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • RideStore: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route schedules are available at communitytransit.org/schedules.

 

