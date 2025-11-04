Community Transit public hearing and board meeting Nov. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
The Community Transit Board of Directors’ monthly board meeting will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 6. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on the 2026-2027 Proposed Budget.
Agenda items include:
- Contracted Commuter Services Transition update
- Award RFP #2025-090 Janitorial Services
For the full agenda and information on how to comment, go to communitytransit.org/board-of-directors and click on Upcoming Meetings.
The meeting will be hybrid with in-person attendance and online options available. The Community Transit Board Room is in the Cascade Building, 2312 W Casino Rd, Everett.
Livestream: https://bit.ly/CTPublicMtgsYouTube
Join Zoom Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87858511746?pwd=UVZwc3doeW41L0pRSFBZbVBVVWlhQT09
Webinar ID: 878 5851 1746
Passcode: 433505
Phone: 1-253-215-8782
