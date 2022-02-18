Community Transit receives $37.1 million in federal grant funds for Swift Orange Line

Community Transit said it received notification this week from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) that it is receiving a $37.1 million grant that clears the way for construction of the Swift Orange Line. The Orange Line will connect Edmonds College with Mill Creek via the Lynnwood light rail station. Both new services begin operating in 2024.

The Swift Orange Line will be Snohomish County’s third bus rapid transit (BRT) line and will run for 11.3 miles between McCollum Park Park & Ride and Edmonds College, traveling through Mill Creek and Lynnwood. In addition, it will provide all-day frequent bus service to Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light rail station, also expected to open in 2024.

“The fast, frequent service Swift provides will be needed to help people in Snohomish County connect to and from the regional light rail system,” said CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “We are grateful to the Biden Administration and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg for their investment in this project and our region, and to Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and Representatives Rick Larsen, Suzan DelBene and Pramila Jayapal for their steadfast support of the continued expansion of the Swift network and a renewed emphasis on infrastructure investment.”

In total, the Swift Orange Line Project has received $64.7 million dollars in federal funding, including $37.1 million dollars from Capital Investment Grant funds and $6.7 million dollars of American Rescue Plan stimulus funding.

The Swift Orange Line will provide customers access to Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood City Center, and Edmonds College, while serving park and rides at McCollum Park, Ash Way, Swamp Creek, and Lynnwood. As a part of the project, the transit facilities at McCollum Park and at Edmonds College will be renovated to better accommodate future services at each site.