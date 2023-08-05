Community Transit seeks public comment on continuing Zip Alderwood Shuttle

Community Transit is seeking public comment on making Zip Alderwood Shuttle a regular and long-term service. The on-demand ride service, offered for the same price as a local bus trip, is nearing the end of its one-year test period.

Zip was launched as a one-year pilot in October 2022. The Zip shuttle is available anywhere within a defined service area in the Alderwood neighborhood of Lynnwood. The flexible service can be used for any reason, including running errands, getting to work, going to the library or making connections to a bus. Zip operates 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Rides are booked through a smartphone app or by calling the Zip customer service line. Fares can be paid with cash, ORCA card or debit/credit card. More details about the program are available at communitytransit.org/zip.

“We started planning for Zip by listening to the community. We heard there was a need for something that was safe and easy to use, as well as affordable and readily available,” said Jennifer Hass, Community Transit senior manager of innovation. “Zip customers are finding they can easily access many popular destinations in the Alderwood area, and they are also using it to reach other transit services. Eventually, they can use it to connect to light rail in Lynnwood.”

As of this month, Zip has been used 23,000 times by 1,100 unique customers. According to Community Transit, the average wait time for customers is less than 15 minutes. The service started with three service vehicles and the fleet has now grown to five vehicles.

Public comments are welcome through Sept. 7 and can be sent in several ways including:

Email: engage@commtrans.org

Social: Facebook/Twitter

Mail: Community Transit, Administrative Office, 2312 W. Casino Rd, Everett, WA 98204

Call: 425-353-RIDE (7433)

There will also be a public hearing at 3 p.m. Sept. 7. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, with in-person attendance and an online option available.

Following the public comment period, the Community Transit Board of Directors will consider approval of the Zip service recommendation at its Oct. 5 meeting. Community Transit is currently exploring three additional community pilot projects with the cities of Arlington, Darrington and Lake Stevens.