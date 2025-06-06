Community Transit seeks public comment on Transit Development Plan

Draft six-year plan focuses on improved service reliability, better connections, and new, flexible ways to get around your community
Snohomish County, Wash. – Community Transit is seeking public comment on the agency’s draft 2025-2030 Transit Development Plan (TDP). People can read the six-year plan at ctgo.org/tdpinput and provide feedback through July 3 for a chance to win a $100 gift card.
2025-2030 TDP updates include:
– Enhanced customer experience by developing a safer, more accessible transit system. This includes improved bus stops, digital signs on buses and at stops, enhanced security programs, and updated online trip planning tools.
– Continued service expansion by building Swift Gold Line, extending Swift Green Line, expanding Zip Shuttle service, and increasing frequency on some existing routes.
– Transitioning to a zero emissions fleet with continued pilot of battery electric and fuel cell electric (FCEB) buses, infrastructure planning, and fleet planning.
People can comment in a variety of ways:
– Brief survey to leave comments: ctgo.org/tdpinput
– Email: engage@commtrans.org
– Social media: Facebook (/communitytransit), Instagram (@communitytransit) and LinkedIn (/company/communitytransit)
– Mail: Community Transit, Administrative Office, 2312 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA 98204
– Phone: 425-353-7433
– Public Hearing: Join in-person or online for the public hearing at our regular board meeting at 3 p.m. on July 3.
Visit our Board of Directors page and click on Upcoming Meetings for meeting materials and information on how to participate.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.