Community Transit, Sound Transit holiday bus service

Community Transit will operate on Sunday schedules during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays.
Sound Transit Express bus will operate holiday service on Christmas Day. Link light rail will be on a Sunday schedule. Sounder commuter train service won’t run on Christmas. Find specific route schedules at www.soundtransit.org/schedules
Community Transit service
Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)
- Community Transit buses, DART, and Sound Transit buses: Sunday schedule
- Zip Alderwood Shuttle: Regular hours — 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed
Sunday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)
- Ride for free today only, no fare collected
- Community Transit buses, DART, and Sound Transit buses: Sunday schedule
- Zip Alderwood Shuttle: Regular hours – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Customer Care phone lines and RideStore, Closed
Monday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day):
- Community Transit buses, DART and Sound Transit buses: Sunday schedule
- Zip Alderwood Shuttle: Regular hours – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed
