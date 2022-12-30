Community Transit, Sound Transit offering fare-free service all day New Year’s Eve

Posted: December 29, 2022 21

Community Transit and Sound Transit said they will provide fare-free service all day New Year’s Eve, giving passengers a safe and reliable option for their holiday travel plans.

Community Transit:

Sound Transit:

  • Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses are fare-free from 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
  • Sound Transit will operate extended Link light rail service on New Year’s Eve, with 15-minute late night service. The last southbound trip will leave Northgate Station at 1:58 a.m. The last northbound train will leave Angle Lake at 1:41 a.m. Due to operator shortages, there will be no extended service on ST Express buses this New Year’s Eve.

Community Transit said that on Sunday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) and Monday, Jan. 2 (holiday observed) Snohomish County local bus, Swift and DART service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Sound Transit service from Snohomish County, ST Route 512, will also operate on a Sunday schedule both Jan. 1 and 2.

Community Transit Customer Care phone lines and the RideStore at Lynnwood Transit Center will be closed both days.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME