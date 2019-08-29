Community Transit, Sound Transit schedules for Labor Day, Sept. 2

Community Transit and Sound Transit will operate on Sunday schedules on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

There won’t be any Community Transit commuter service to downtown Seattle and University District on Labor Day.

While Sound Transit’s Sounder train won’t run on Labor Day, the ST Express, Link light rail and Tacoma Link will operate on a Sunday schedule.

More information on Sound Transit service can be found at www.soundtransit.org.

Labor Day will also be the last day of the Evergreen State Fair and Community Transit will be running extra late trips after the fair closes.

Community Transit provides service directly to the Fair’s West Gate entrance. The Fair and carnival will both close at 7 p.m. on Labor Day.

Last Route 271 trips leaving the fairgrounds on Labor Day are:

8:34 p.m. to Everett

8:35 p.m. to Gold Bar

For more information on bus service to the Fair, visit www.communitytransit.org/fair.

Community Transit route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/schedules.