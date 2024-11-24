Community Transit, Sound Transit Thanksgiving holiday schedule

Here are the hours of service for Community Transit and Sound Transit on Thanksgiving Day and the day after.
Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day)
Community Transit buses and DART paratransit: Sunday schedule
Sound Transit buses and Link light rail: Sunday schedule
Sounder train: No service
Zip Shuttle, Lynnwood: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Customer Care phone lines and Ride Store: closed
Friday, Nov. 29
Community Transit buses and DART paratransit: regular schedule
Sound Transit buses: regular schedule
Link light rail: Saturday schedule
Sounder train: No service
Zip Shuttle, Lynnwood: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Customer Care phone lines: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Ride Store: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Check bus schedules at communitytransit.org/schedules, or use Plan My Trip.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.