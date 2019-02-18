Community Transit to award surplus vans to local nonprofits

Community Transit will award 10 surplus vans, earmarked for auction, to local nonprofit organizations to further meet the local demand for transportation.

Vehicles are awarded to nonprofit organizations and agencies with 501(c)3 status that primarily serve residents of the Community Transit service area. This includes all incorporated cities and towns in Snohomish County, as well as the Tulalip Reservation and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County, with the exception of Everett.

Questions about the program or eligibility should be directed to [email protected] or (425) 438-6136. For details about rules, requirements and selection criteria visit: www.communitytransit.org/VanGo.

Community Transit launched the Van GO program in 2000 and has since awarded 136 vans and wheelchair lift-equipped paratransit vehicles to qualified 501(c)3 organizations throughout Snohomish County.

This year, Community Transit will award 10 vehicles:

Six 15-passenger vehicles (no wheelchair lifts). They are 2007 or 2008 Chevrolet Express 1500 vans with gasoline engines, automatic transmissions, and approximately 100,000 miles.

Four 7-passenger vans (no wheelchair lifts). They are 2008 Chevrolet Uplander vans with gasoline engines, automatic transmissions, and approximately 100,000 miles.

Application Process

Applications for the vans are being accepted online at www.communitytransit.org/VanGo. There will be a pre-application workshop at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 in the Community Transit Board Room (7100 Hardeson Road, Everett) for groups interested in applying for the vehicles. It is recommended that first-time applicants attend the workshop.

Applications are due by March 29. The Van GO awards will be announced at the May 2 Community Transit Board of Directors meeting.

Community Transit is responsible for providing bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County.