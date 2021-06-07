Community Transit to discuss Lynnwood pilot project at June 16 chamber meeting

Community Transit’s Lynnwood Pilot Project is the topic of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce virtual luncheon from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. You can register for the luncheon here.

Community Transit and the City of Lynnwood are working together to test new transportation services within the city. The goal is to identify public transit services that might better help residents get from where they are to where they want to be, whether it is to work, school, medical appointments or running errands.

Community Transit would like feedback on these options to determine need and interest. Lynnwood residents are invited to complete the survey by going to:

The deadline to complete the survey is June 18.