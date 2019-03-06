Community Transit to host public hearing March 7 on low-income fare proposal

Community Transit is proposing to adopt a reduced bus fare category for eligible low-income residents. The new fare would be half the price of a regular adult fare and would go into effect on July 1. The agency has set a public hearing on the proposal for 3 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

The public hearing will be in the Community Transit Corporate Board Room, 7100 Hardeson Road, Everett, accessible by Everett Transit Route 8 and Community Transit Route 105. More information is available at www.communitytransit.org/ORCALIFT.

The public comment period on the proposal will close Friday, March 8.